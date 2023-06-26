HamberMenu
Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on June 26, Monday 

June 26, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
BJP national president J.P. Nadda will inaugurate the party’s outreach programme in Thiruvananthapuram on June 26.

| Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. BJP national president J.P. Nadda to inaugurate the party’s outreach programme in Thiruvananthapuram today.

2. Campaign against drug abuse begins in schools across Kerala today. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will inaugrate the campaign at the SMV high school in Thiruvananthapuram.

3. Opposition leader VD Satheesan and KPCC president K.Sudhakaran will leave for Delhi today to meet Rahul Gandhi and apprise him of the political situation following the arrest of Mr.Sudhakaran in a cheating case involving fake antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal.

4. Southern and central Kerala are likely to receive heavy rainfall from tonight with the revival phase of monsoon. IMD has issued a yellow alert for five districts today and tomorrow.

5. Suo motu cases seeking inquiry into allegation of fund collection for ‘Punyam Poonkavanam’ project at Sabarimala and to streamline the functioning of the advisory committees of temples under the three Devaswom Boards are likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

