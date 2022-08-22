Top Kerala news developments today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate distribution of Onam kits at a function to be held in the State capital on August 22, 2022. File | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Kerala Assembly Session resumes. Special sitting today to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate distribution of Onam kits at a function to be held in the State capital today.

3. The election results of Mattanur municipality general election will be announced today. The vote counting will begin at 10 a.m.

4. Petition by the survivor in the actor assault case seeking to transfer the case to the Special Additional Sessions Court from the District and Sessions Court to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

5. CPI Kozhikode district meet begins today. Party national secretariat member Benoy Viswam will inaugurate the delegates session.

6. Police registers case against organisers in connection with the clashes and collapse of barricades during a music concert on the Kozhikode beach on Sunday night. One arrested.