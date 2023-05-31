May 31, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Schools in Kerala are set to reopen on Thursday after summer vacation. Preparations for the Pravesanotsavam to welcome students are in the final phase. A petition seeking a directive to the Kerala and Tamil Nadu forest departments not to cause any injury to Arikompan if it is tranquilised and captured again for translocation is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The State Cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place today A meeting of airline and shipping companies will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today under the aegis of the Malabar Development Council to explore the feasibility of starting new services in the Kochi-UAE sector.

