Top Kerala News developments today

May 20, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 20, Friday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address a public meeting organised by the LDF in Thiruvananthapuram today evening to mark the completion of two years of the LDF Government in Kerala. He will also release a progress card on the performance of the government. UDF begins day-long seige of the Secretariat alleging corruption and nepotism in big infrastructure projects taken up by the LDF government. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will attend the fourth convocation of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) in the varsity campus at Pookode today. The Agriculture Department has cleared a `4.60 crore proposal to increase the cultivation of pepper, nutmeg, clove, ginger and turmeric in the State. Introduction of improved management practices and establishment of nurseries for the spices are planned under the programme. The Motor Vehicle Department launches safe school bus drive ahead of the reopening of the schools in the State. Two-day Indian Association of Lawyers State meet to begin in Kozhikode today. Swetha Bhatt wife of jailed IPS officer Sanjeev Bhatt, to attend a meeting in the evening at Freedom Square. Companies selling surgical instruments, drugs, and life-saving equipment such as stents and pacemakers have reportedly stopped supply to some major government and private hospitals in Kerala, including medical college hospitals, with the State government defaulting on payment under its Karunya Health Insurance Scheme, Karunya Benevolent Fund and Medicep insurance scheme for government employees and pensioners. The National Green Tribunal has permitted the Local Self Government Department to set up clarifiers (settling tanks) to check the flow of burnt ash lying at Brahmapuram to the nearby waterbodies before the onset of monsoon. The Southern Bench asks the Additional Chief Secretary, LSGD to file a comprehensive report on the handling of waste at the dump site up to now and the plans. A group of aquaculture farmers involved in ornamental fisheries claims State can generate more than `60 crore a year from ornamental fish sales if professionalism and infrastructure is introduced in the field. A quarantine station for imported exotic breeds can boost the industry, they say. Despite increasing instances of drug hauls from Ernakulam excise range, a proposal to start new stations at Kakkanad and Kalamassery remains dormant. The limited staff of Ernakulam excise range also remains a major handicap. Inadequate traffic management during road construction projects on the Kozhikode-Kannur Highway is impeding the mobility of emergency service vehicles, while lane violations near bridges and flyovers continue to go unchecked. The role of politically influential middlemen becomes more distinct and conspicuous as a series of fraud cases continue to unfold within the Kozhikode Corporation. Second round of coastal adalats to settle the grievances of fishermen families in progress at Vadakara. Minister Saji Cheriyan leads the mass contact programme.

