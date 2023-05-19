Top Kerala News developments today

May 19, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 19, Friday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will announce the SSLC examination results today evening. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate various projects launched by the IT department at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. Taluk level adalat Karuthalum Kaithangalum to be held in Palakkad today. Ministers M.B. Rajesh and K. Krishnankutty will lead the adalat. Ministers P.A. Mohamed Riyas, K. Rajan, AK Saseendran and Ahammed Devarkovil take part in the 'Karuthalum Kaithangum' mega adalat in Vadakara as part of the State government's second anniversary celebrations. Farmers suffer heavy crop loss in the incessant rain that lashed regions of the Vellarikund taluk in Kasaragod.

