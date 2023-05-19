Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will announce the SSLC examination results today evening.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate various projects launched by the IT department at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today evening.
- Taluk level adalat Karuthalum Kaithangalum to be held in Palakkad today. Ministers M.B. Rajesh and K. Krishnankutty will lead the adalat.
- Ministers P.A. Mohamed Riyas, K. Rajan, AK Saseendran and Ahammed Devarkovil take part in the ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ mega adalat in Vadakara as part of the State government’s second anniversary celebrations.
- Farmers suffer heavy crop loss in the incessant rain that lashed regions of the Vellarikund taluk in Kasaragod.
