Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Chief Secretary V. Venu to inaugurate function to mark Nurses day in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Different organisations on the warpath in Malappuram against shortage of higher secondary seats in schools in the district and other parts of the Malabar region.
- CPI(M) to file a complaint against RMPI leader K.S. Hariharan for his alleged sexist remarks during a public event organised by the UDF at Vadakara on Saturday. K.K. Rema, MLA, has disowned the remarks and Hariharan has apologised through a Facebook post.
- Health department issues alert and steps up preventive measures against the spread of viral hepatitis in Malappuram even as one more person succumbed to the disease.