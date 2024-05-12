Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Secretary V. Venu to inaugurate function to mark Nurses day in Thiruvananthapuram. Different organisations on the warpath in Malappuram against shortage of higher secondary seats in schools in the district and other parts of the Malabar region. CPI(M) to file a complaint against RMPI leader K.S. Hariharan for his alleged sexist remarks during a public event organised by the UDF at Vadakara on Saturday. K.K. Rema, MLA, has disowned the remarks and Hariharan has apologised through a Facebook post. Health department issues alert and steps up preventive measures against the spread of viral hepatitis in Malappuram even as one more person succumbed to the disease.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.