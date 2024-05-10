Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

One-day national workshop on ‘Challenges to sustainable transportation’ organised by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC)‘ in Thiruvananthapuram today. The Kerala High Court will consider a petition by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State unit seeking a report on the actions taken on its representations for fast tracking the ED and Income Tax probes in the Kodakara black money case in which state BJP leaders were allegedly involved. The Thalassery District Additional Sessions Court will deliver its judgement today in the Vishnupriya murder case. The young woman was killed in a brutal attack by a jilted lover. Launch of Kochi Metro tickets on Google Wallet at 12 noon. This is among the steps that Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. is taking to improve patronage on Kochi Metro trains. Police arrest a key suspect involved in an online racket that swindled a Vengara resident of Rs 1 crore Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court, Thiruvananthapuram to deliver verdict on plea for further investigation filed by the father of Jessna who went missing from Pathanamthitta in March 2018.

