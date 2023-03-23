March 23, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today.

The Ernakulam District collector to chair a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority. The Fire and Rescue Services department is expected to submit a detailed set of recommendations on fire safety at the Brahmapuram plant.

The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition seeking a directive to the Lok Ayukta to pronounce its order reserved on a plea against the decision of the Cabinet taken on July 27, 2017 to give financial aid to families of certain deceased political leaders.

The Indian Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences , Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Kozhikode District Legal Service Authority organise a seminar on the 10 years of the POCSO Act in Kozhikode today.

Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate a programme in Thiruvananthapuram today to mark the launch of the Oral Health Week campaign.

Two hospital employees stabbed by patient at Kayankulam taluk hospital.

Read more news from Kerala here.