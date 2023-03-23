Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today.
- The Ernakulam District collector to chair a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority. The Fire and Rescue Services department is expected to submit a detailed set of recommendations on fire safety at the Brahmapuram plant.
- The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition seeking a directive to the Lok Ayukta to pronounce its order reserved on a plea against the decision of the Cabinet taken on July 27, 2017 to give financial aid to families of certain deceased political leaders.
- The Indian Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences , Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Kozhikode District Legal Service Authority organise a seminar on the 10 years of the POCSO Act in Kozhikode today.
- Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate a programme in Thiruvananthapuram today to mark the launch of the Oral Health Week campaign.
- Two hospital employees stabbed by patient at Kayankulam taluk hospital.
