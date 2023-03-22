Top Kerala News developments today

March 22, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Various programmes across the state to mark World Water Day today. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will inaugurate a state- level function and a workshop on water conservation in Thiruvananthapuram.

2. Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate a millet expo and seminar on millets in Thiruvananthapuram today.

3. Preparations for the capture of wild tusker Arikomban reach the final phase. Four kumki elephants to be deployed in Idukki for the operation. The Rapid Response Team of the Forest department expects to dart and capture the elephant on Saturday. Prohibitory orders to be imposed in Santhanpara panchayat and adjacent areas.

