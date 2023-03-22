ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala News developments today

March 22, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on March 22, Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Health Minister Veena George. Ms. George will inaugurate a millet expo and seminar on millets in Thiruvananthapuram today. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Various programmes across the state to mark World Water Day today. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will inaugurate a state- level function and a workshop on water conservation in Thiruvananthapuram.

2. Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate a millet expo and seminar on millets in Thiruvananthapuram today.

3. Preparations for the capture of wild tusker Arikomban reach the final phase. Four kumki elephants to be deployed in Idukki for the operation. The Rapid Response Team of the Forest department expects to dart and capture the elephant on Saturday. Prohibitory orders to be imposed in Santhanpara panchayat and adjacent areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more news from Kerala here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / water

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US