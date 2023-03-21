March 21, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:43 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Opposition UDF to continue protest in the Kerala Assembly today. Discussion on demands for grants in the budget for irrigation, Transport, Agriculture, water supply and sanitation. A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court is likely to consider the case related to the Brahmapuram fire. Unitac Builders managing director Santhosh Eapen, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in the LIFE Mission bribery case will be produced before the special court today in Kochi. Chief Minister Pinarayi will inaugurate a function in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the International Day of Forests. Rahul Gandhi MP is scheduled to attend various programmes in his constituency, Wayanad, today. Pulpally and Mullankolly grama panchayats on the Kerala-Karnataka border will launch a participatory effort today to construct a temporary check dam across the Kabani river to tackle the drinking water crisis in the region

Read more news from Kerala here.