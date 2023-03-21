Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- Opposition UDF to continue protest in the Kerala Assembly today. Discussion on demands for grants in the budget for irrigation, Transport, Agriculture, water supply and sanitation.
- A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court is likely to consider the case related to the Brahmapuram fire.
- Unitac Builders managing director Santhosh Eapen, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in the LIFE Mission bribery case will be produced before the special court today in Kochi.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi will inaugurate a function in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the International Day of Forests.
- Rahul Gandhi MP is scheduled to attend various programmes in his constituency, Wayanad, today.
- Pulpally and Mullankolly grama panchayats on the Kerala-Karnataka border will launch a participatory effort today to construct a temporary check dam across the Kabani river to tackle the drinking water crisis in the region
Read more news from Kerala here.
COMMents
SHARE