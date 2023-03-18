Top Kerala news developments today

March 18, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. The State-wide Janakeeya Prathirodha Yatra led by CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram today with a public meeting to be addressed by party general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan among others.

2. Two reports containing the findings of a five-year-study by KUFOS on the Vembanad lake system will be submitted to the government today. The reports deal with the actual condition of the lake system and specific issues like encroachment, sedimentation and dumping of plastic waste.

3. The State council meeting of Indian Union Muslim League will elect new office bearers today.

4. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil will present the Bhakshya Bhadratha (Food Security) award instituted by the State Food Commission to Padma Shri awardee Cheruvayal Raman in Kozhikode today.

5. Transport Minister Antony Raju will hold talks with the employees union affiliated to CITU in the KSRTC today in connection with disbursal of salary of employees in instalments.

6. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate an international Kerala Emergency Medicine summit in Thiruvananthapuram today.