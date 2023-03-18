ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala news developments today

March 18, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on March 18, Saturday

Kerala Bureau

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan addressing people at the Janakeeya Prathirodha yatra. File photo: Special Arrangement

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. The State-wide Janakeeya Prathirodha Yatra led by CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram today with a public meeting to be addressed by party general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan among others.

2. Two reports containing the findings of a five-year-study by KUFOS on the Vembanad lake system will be submitted to the government today. The reports deal with the actual condition of the lake system and specific issues like encroachment, sedimentation and dumping of plastic waste.

3. The State council meeting of Indian Union Muslim League will elect new office bearers today.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil will present the Bhakshya Bhadratha (Food Security) award instituted by the State Food Commission to Padma Shri awardee Cheruvayal Raman in Kozhikode today.

5. Transport Minister Antony Raju will hold talks with the employees union affiliated to CITU in the KSRTC today in connection with disbursal of salary of employees in instalments.

6. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate an international Kerala Emergency Medicine summit in Thiruvananthapuram today.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US