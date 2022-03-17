Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on March 17, Thursday.

1. Adjournment motion on KSRTC services

Opposition UDF to move an adjournment motion in the Assembly to debate the plight faced by ordinary commuters who are hobbled by the decision of the financially ailing and mismanaged KSRTC to scale down urban, moffusil and long haul operations.

2. High Court likely to hear Dileep's plea

The Kerala high Court is likely to take up for hearing actor Dileep's plea for quashing the case registered against him for allegedly planning a conspiracy to murder investigation officers in the actor sexual assault case.

3. Plea to implement Hema Commission report

The High Court will consider a petition by Women in Cinema Collective for implementing the Hema Commission recommendations.

4. Media awards to be distributed

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present media awards for 2018-19. Transport Minister Antony Raju will preside over the function to be held at the university Senate Hall, Thiruvananthapuram in the evening.

