Top Kerala news developments today

March 17, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on March 17, Friday

Kerala Bureau

File image of Kerala State Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: ANI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The Opposition UDF will move a rule 50 notice for an adjournment debate in the Kerala Assembly on the police foisting criminal charges against Opposition legislators.

2. Doctors in government and private hospitals will hold a 12-hour State-wide strike to protest the recurrent attack on health workers and hospitals. OP services are likely to be affected.

3. President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Amritanandamayi Math in Kollam. She will later attend a civic reception in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by the inauguration of a community-based chronicle of the Kudumbasree poverty alleviation programme. She will also release the first set of technical books translated to Malayalam and published by the Digital University of Kerala.

4. Court has stalled the State council meeting of the Indian Union Muslim League following issues in Ernakulam district committee. Party leadership has summoned the Ernakulam district office bearers to Panakkad.

