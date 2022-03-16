Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on March 16, Wednesday

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. COVID-19 vaccination for children starts

COVID-19 vaccination for children in the 12-14 age group starts today.

2. Adjournment motion on price rise

Opposition UDF to move an adjournment motion in the Assembly to press for an emergency debate to discuss the public anxiety caused due to rising inflation and failure of the government and the PDS to curb price rise.

3. CM to move resolution on LIC disinvestment

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to move a resolution to urge the Central Government to refrain from shedding its stakes in LIC and retain it in the public sector.

4. Assembly discussion on budget

General discussion on the budget in the Assembly to conclude today.

5. HC to hear plea for transfer of murder case

The High Court to consider a petition filed by the father of Deepu, the Twenty20 activist allegedly murdered by CPI(M) workers, seeking transfer of the murder case from the Principal Sessions Court to another court

6. HC asks State to decide on pregnancy of 10-year-old rape survivor

A 10-year-old rape survivor gave birth to a baby girl, who is likely to be given for adoption. The Kerala High Court had asked the State Health authorities to take a suitable decision in the case of the survivor after her mother moved a petition to permit the medical termination of the pregnancy.

