Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments from Kerala on June 5, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate world environment day celebrations in Kannur.

2. Tourism Minister Muhammad Riyaz to launch a virtual tourism guide.

3. Public Works Department Minister Muhammad Riyaz to inaugurate programme to beautify Government Guest House precincts.

