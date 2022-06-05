Top Kerala news developments today
Key news developments from Kerala on June 5, 2022
Here are the key news developments in Kerala to watch out for today:
1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate world environment day celebrations in Kannur.
2. Tourism Minister Muhammad Riyaz to launch a virtual tourism guide.
3. Public Works Department Minister Muhammad Riyaz to inaugurate programme to beautify Government Guest House precincts.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.