Top Kerala news developments today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Here are the key news developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate world environment day celebrations in Kannur.

2. Tourism Minister Muhammad Riyaz to launch a virtual tourism guide.

3. Public Works Department Minister Muhammad Riyaz to inaugurate programme to beautify Government Guest House precincts.

