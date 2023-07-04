July 04, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 10:03 am IST

A meeting of Muslim organisations has been convened by the Indian Union Muslim League in Kozhikode today to discuss the mode of protests against the proposed Uniform Civil Code. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will open a workshop on implementing four-year undergraduate degree courses in the University of Calicut today. The Kerala Maritime Board will hear stakeholders like marine engineers, naval architects today in Kochi today on implementing the Inland Vessel Act, to improve safety of inland vessels, in the backdrop of fatal accidents like the one at Tanur. Congress workers to take out a march to police headquarters in all districts today to protest against the cases registered against KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan. Triggered by the combined effect of monsoon trough and cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, heavy rain lashes most parts of the State. IMD declares red alert in two districts and orange alert for 10 districts in Kerala today warning of very heavy rain. The Thrikkakara Congress parliamentary party meeting will be held at the District Congress Committee office today evening to resolve the dispute between ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions over the replacement of municipal chairperson. The UDF is staring at the prospects of losing power after the four independent councillors who backed it switched side to stake claim to the post of chairperson.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT