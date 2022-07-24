Top Kerala News developments today

Emergence of African Swine Fever poses threat to pork industry in Kerala. File | Photo Credit: NAJEEB K.K.

July 24, 2022 09:12 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on July 24, Sunday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. The 'Chintan Shivir' organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will conclude today at Kozhikode. The party will announce 'Mission 24', the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Proposals for other organisational changes too are expected to be announced.

2. The Wayanad district administration on Sunday began culling pigs at a farm at Kattimoola, near Tavinhal, in Wayanad, where two cases of African swine fever have been confirmed.

3. Urban designer, founding president of Institute of Urban Designers India, and former member of the Advisory Board of the UN Capital Master Plan T.K. Ravindran to talk on urban design at Kerala History Museum at Pathadipalam in Ernakulam.

4. A meeting of women protesting the move to set up a sewage treatment plant at Avikkal Thodu in Kozhikode will be held today to formulate an action plan to take the agitation forward.

5. Police nab a gang of three men involved in a series of highway robberies and snatching cases in Kozhikode.