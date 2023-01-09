January 09, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Kerala Home Secretary V. Venu, his wife Sarada Muraleedharan who is the Additional Chief Secretary, their son and relatives were injured when their car collided with a truck at Kayankulam today morning. Mr. Venu has been admitted to ICU at a private hospital in Thiruvalla. The family was returning to the capital from Kochi when the accident happened. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a high-level meeting today to discuss land-related issues in the Idukki district. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will also participate. The Forest department has resumed the operation to capture the wild tusker PM2 that had strayed into human habitat in Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad, triggering panic among residents. Efforts are on to tranquillize the elephant in the forest area after trackers located its position. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open a week-long International Book Fair organised by the Kerala Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram today. The Justice Thottatthil Radhakrishnan Committee formed for supervising the physical verification of the structures in the one-kilometre Ecological Sensitive Zone of protected areas will review the status of complaints it received from the public. The committee is scheduled to meet today evening. A petition challenging the shortlist prepared by the Kannur University for the appointment of varsity Registrar is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address the valedictory of the 13th national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. Culling of birds will begin today in Azhoor panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district where an outbreak of avian influenza was confirmed in a private farm. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate an international conference organised by the National Association for Application of Radioisotopes and Radiation in Industry in Kochi today. K.N. Vyas, Atomic Energy Commission chairman will be the chief guest. The Kerala International Arts and Crafts Fair at Sargaalaya Arts and Crafts Village Iringal, an initiative of the Department of Tourism with the support of several union ministries, concludes today in Kozhikode. A procession will be taken out in Kozhikode today evening to mark the district winning the gold cup at the State School Arts Festival. Ministers and Mayor are expected to participate.

