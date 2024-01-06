January 06, 2024 09:52 am | Updated 09:52 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to be the chief guest at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram today morning. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan also to attend programme at Women’s Club, Kowdiar. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to deliver 3rd P. Parameswaran memorial lecture on ‘Role of India in shaping a just world order: A perspective for the immediate future’ in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. Opposition leader V. D. Satheesan to attend a felicitation for Congress leader K. C. Abu and a State conference of municipality and corporation workers in Kozhikode today. Kozhikode Corporation’s development seminar to discuss projects for the next financial year. Chakyarkoothu by Margi Sajeev Narayana at Panchabhootha Arts festival organised by Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan school, Manvila, Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala State sub junior open Taekwondo championship at Jimmy George indoor stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Read more news from Kerala here.

