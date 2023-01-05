Top Kerala News developments today

January 05, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on January 5, Thursday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today The Kerala High Court will consider a lab report on traces of pesticide detected in the cardamom used at Sabarimala for the preparation of Aravana. Third day of Kerala School Arts Festival. The race for the golden cup hots up. Kozhikode, Kannur and Palakkad districts are leading. Police are on the lookout for a youth who allegedly attacked a group of Sabarimala pilgrims at Alappuzha late last night, injuring a girl and damaging their vehicle Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.