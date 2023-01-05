Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- The Kerala High Court will consider a lab report on traces of pesticide detected in the cardamom used at Sabarimala for the preparation of Aravana.
- Third day of Kerala School Arts Festival. The race for the golden cup hots up. Kozhikode, Kannur and Palakkad districts are leading.
- Police are on the lookout for a youth who allegedly attacked a group of Sabarimala pilgrims at Alappuzha late last night, injuring a girl and damaging their vehicle
