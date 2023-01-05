January 05, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The Kerala High Court will consider a lab report on traces of pesticide detected in the cardamom used at Sabarimala for the preparation of Aravana. Third day of Kerala School Arts Festival. The race for the golden cup hots up. Kozhikode, Kannur and Palakkad districts are leading. Police are on the lookout for a youth who allegedly attacked a group of Sabarimala pilgrims at Alappuzha late last night, injuring a girl and damaging their vehicle

