Top Kerala news developments today

January 30, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on January 30, Monday

Kerala Bureau

File. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Two minutes of silence to be observed across the State and students to take oath to work for eradication of leprosy and be part of the campaign for a leprosy- free nation, on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day and Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary.

2. A petition by LDF independent candidate K.P. Mohammed Musthafa challenging the election of UDF candidate Najeeb Kanthapuram from Perintalmanna in the last Assembly elections is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

3. The anti-SARFAESI (Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act) agitation fighting the banking practice has entered the fifth day in Kochi. Affected people prepare to submit a memorandum to the district administration.

CONNECT WITH US