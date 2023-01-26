Top news developments in Kerala today

January 26, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Here are the key news developments in Kerala to watch out for today

1. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will unfurl the national flag and review the Republic Day parade at the Central stadium, Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries. Ministers to hoist national flag at Republic Day functions in districts.

2. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will inaugurate the state-level concluding ceremony of the “Bodhapoornima” campaign against drug abuse at Karapuzha in Wayanad today evening.

3. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a meeting on protection of the Constitution and secular values at Chempazhanthy in Thiruvananthapuram.

4. Chief Minister to inaugurate workshop on design policy in Thiruvananthapuram. The workshop is aimed at framing a holistic design policy and practices in consonance with Kerala’s traditional design concepts while imbibing new trends and also foreseeing future needs to add a distinct touch to the state’s physical assets.

Read more news on Kerala here.