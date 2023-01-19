Top Kerala News developments today

January 19, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on January 19, Thursday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally announce the restructuring of the GST department at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today. The functioning of the department has been divided into three categories — tax payer service, audit, and intelligence and enforcement — to improve the efficiency of tax collection and other services. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate an international conference on e-mobility and alternative fuels, Evolve-2023, in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will hold a meeting with heads of banks and other financial institutions today. Cabinet meeting today is likely to take a decision on increasing water tariff. The draft of the Governor's policy address to the Assembly will also be approved. The State Board for Wildlife is meeting today after a gap of three years. The meeting will consider several proposals including clearance for quarries and assigning the State Frog status to the Mahabali Frog. The Kerala High Court is likely to hear a petition against the supply of cardamom which had traces of pesticides for the preparation of aravana prasadam at Sabarimala. Read more news from Kerala here.

