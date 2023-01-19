Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally announce the restructuring of the GST department at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today. The functioning of the department has been divided into three categories — tax payer service, audit, and intelligence and enforcement — to improve the efficiency of tax collection and other services.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate an international conference on e-mobility and alternative fuels, Evolve-2023, in Thiruvananthapuram today evening.
- Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will hold a meeting with heads of banks and other financial institutions today.
- Cabinet meeting today is likely to take a decision on increasing water tariff. The draft of the Governor’s policy address to the Assembly will also be approved.
- The State Board for Wildlife is meeting today after a gap of three years. The meeting will consider several proposals including clearance for quarries and assigning the State Frog status to the Mahabali Frog.
- The Kerala High Court is likely to hear a petition against the supply of cardamom which had traces of pesticides for the preparation of aravana prasadam at Sabarimala.
