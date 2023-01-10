January 10, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

The case relating to the supply of cardamom with pesticide residue, for making aravana at Sabarimala is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. After an interval of 20 years, the Coffee Board is celebrating Field Day at its Technology evaluation centre at Onivayal in Wayanad today. The event is being held to impart the latest techniques of coffee farming to farmers and help them improve production. Second day of the International Book Fair organised by the Kerala Assembly in the legislature complex, Thiruvananthapuram.

