January 31, 2024 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

In the Kerala Assembly, a discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address will conclude today. The Kerala High Court will consider a petition filed by a woman and her mother-in-law seeking compensation from the State government for alleged illegal detention by the police for wearing a black churidar during the Navakerala yatra in Kollam. The Additional Sessions Court for the trial of atrocities against women and children in Kochi is set to pronounce the verdict on the triple murder in Mookkannur. The court had found the accused guilty of all 14 charges slapped on him by the police. Forest minister A.K. Saseendran to inaugurate 100 medical camps in tribal settlements across the State. The inaugural function will be held at the Forest headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate national youth seminar organised by the Kerala State Youth Commission in Thiruvananthapuram today. Kozhikode Corporation council meeting being held after a month long gap. Implementation of K-smart likely to be a major point of contention between the ruling front and opposition.

