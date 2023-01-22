HamberMenu
Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on January 22, Sunday

January 22, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sedated PT 7 inside the Doni forest on January 22, 2023. Three kumki elephants have been pressed into service to shift the tranquilized tusker to a lorry and transport it to the newly-built kraal.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. A task force of the Forest department that had been on the trail of wild tusker PT7 in Palakkad for the last two days managed to dart the elephant today morning. Three kumki elephants have been pressed into service to shift the tranquilized tusker to a lorry and transport it to the newly-built kraal— Naha

2. Health Minister Veena George and Minister for Public Works PA Mohamed Riyas will address the State conference of the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) at Kozhikode today.

3. Goa governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai and Planning board member Santhosh George Kulangara will take part in a function at Kozhikode to mark the first death anniversary of Narendran, a travel coordinator who is known for his ground breaking work.

Read more news from Kerala here.

