Top Kerala News developments today

January 21, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on January 21, Friday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: Efforts are underway to tranquillise and capture a rogue wild elephant that has caused havoc in the villages of Akathethara and Dhoni in Palakkad. The forest department has code-named the elephant Palakkad Tusker-7 (PT-7) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the newly constructed multi-speciality block of the TD Government Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha. Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, MLA and Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, have declared they would boycott the function, accusing the government of cold-shouldering local leaders and declining invitations for Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader and former Minister G. Sudhakaran and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal, MP. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the Ezhuthachan award for 2022 to Malayalam novelist A. Sethumadhavan. Kerala Sahitya Academi has conferred its highest literary award on Mr. Sethumadhavan for his lifetime contribution to literature. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair an entrepreneurs’ conclave in Kochi. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran will inaugurate the 48th State Conference of the Kerala Non-Gazetted Officers Association in Thiruvananthapuram. Former Supreme Court Judge Indira Banerjee will be the chief guest at the convocation marking the conferment of law degrees to students of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kalamassery; Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will be present at the ceremony. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

