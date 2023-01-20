January 20, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Petition filed by Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal and three others challenging the Kavarathy Sessions Court order sentencing them to 10 years jail term in an attempt to murder case will come up before the Kerala High Court today. The High Court will consider the anticipatory bail pleas of former Gujarat DGP R.B. Sreekumar and other former police and IB officers in a case registered in connection with the conspiracy to frame former scientist Nambi Narayanan in the ISRO espionage case. The task force constituted by the Forest department to capture the wild tusker PT7 has arrived in Dhoni from Wayanad, along with a third kumki elephant. The team will hold a meeting today morning to finalise the strategy to dart the tusker. Minister for Ports Ahamed Devarkovil will inaugurate the Kozhikode Corporation’s Oppam scheme for coordinating projects of various departments to facilitate housing and employment programmes. First day of International conference on e- mobility and alternative fuels in Thiruvananthapuram.

