January 17, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition filed against the election of Najeeb Kanthapuram from Perinthalmanna legislative assembly constituency. The issue had taken a curious turn on January 16 after an uncounted postal ballot box that had been reported missing from the Perinthalmanna treasury was recovered from the office of the Malappuram District Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies. Najeeb Kanthapuram of the UDF had won the election by a narrow margin of 38 votes over his LDF rival Musthafa. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory of State level Road Safety Week observance, and launch the Safe Campus Project scheme to train bus drivers at a function to be held at Kochi today. The impact of climate change on Kerala’s agricultural sector and forest protection are among the topics to be discussed at an environmental seminar at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam today. The Board of Governors of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University is meeting today to discuss a host of issues including the demand for menstrual and maternity leave for students. Former employees of the defunct Comtrust Weaving Factory in Kozhikode have called for an all-party meeting today to discuss plans for taking forward their agitation seeking government takeover of the factory. Though the Assembly has passed an ordinance for the purpose and the President has given assent for it, court cases are proving to be a hurdle.

