January 16, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Forest minister A.K. Saseendran will chair an all-party meeting at Kalpetta in Wayanad today to discuss the recent spurt in human-animal conflict. The meeting is expected to discuss steps to mitigate wild animal attacks and the compensation for victims. Mr. Saseendran will also inaugurate a power fence constructed by the Vythiri grama panchayat with public support, the first such initiative in the State, to mitigate human-wildlife conflict. The drive to capture wild tusker PT-7 that spread terror in Dhoni, Palakkad with repeated incursions into human habitat, is expected to begin today. BJP to hold hartal in Mundur, Puthupperiyaram, Akathethara, and Malampuzha panchayats on Tuesday in protest against wild animal raids on human habitats. A division bench of the Kerala High Court is likely to hear an appeal against a single judge’s directive to Kerala university to nominate its representative to the search-cum-selection committee constituted by the Chancellor for appointment of Vice Chancellor. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate a protest against the alleged corruption in the Kozhikode corporation today.

Read more news from Kerala here.