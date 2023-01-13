Top Kerala News developments today

January 13, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on January 13, Friday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: The Forest department has intensified efforts to capture the tiger on the prowl which attacked a farmer at Pudussery in Wayanad district. The UDF is observing a hartal in Mananthavady to demand immediate capture of the tiger. A holiday has been declared for educational institutions. The wild tusker PT7 triggers panic in Dhoni, Palakkad again. The elephant, along with two others, entered human habitat last night and continued to stay put despite repeated efforts to drive them back into the forest. Appeal by Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal challenging the Kavaratti Sessions Court order sentencing him and three others to 10 years of imprisonment in an attempt to murder case is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will begin the second leg of his Malabar tour today. He will meet leaders of various Islamic organisations, interact with students, and participate in the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. Second day of Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. Author Jeffrey Archer to discuss writing techniques with Meena Pillai. Praveen Rana, the prime accused in the Safe and Strong investment scam will be produced in court today.

