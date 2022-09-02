Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on September 2, Friday

Kerala Bureau
September 02, 2022 09:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

An aerial view of INS Vikrant. File. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard today.

2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram today evening, ahead of the South zone inter-State council meeting beginning Saturday.

3. CPI(M) State secretariat meeting today is likely to identify Cabinet replacement for Excise and LSG Minister M. V. Govindan who has assumed charge as CPI(M) State secretary. Reshuffle of portfolios is on the cards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. A petition by former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac challenging the ED summons issued in connection with the issue of masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board is likely to come up before the High Court today.

5. Trivandrum Airlines summit, a gathering of chief executives of major Indian and international airlines, will be held in the State capital today to explore the potential of expanding the operations of the TVM international airport by improving air connectivity.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app