Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on September 2, Friday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard today.

2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram today evening, ahead of the South zone inter-State council meeting beginning Saturday.

3. CPI(M) State secretariat meeting today is likely to identify Cabinet replacement for Excise and LSG Minister M. V. Govindan who has assumed charge as CPI(M) State secretary. Reshuffle of portfolios is on the cards.

4. A petition by former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac challenging the ED summons issued in connection with the issue of masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board is likely to come up before the High Court today.

5. Trivandrum Airlines summit, a gathering of chief executives of major Indian and international airlines, will be held in the State capital today to explore the potential of expanding the operations of the TVM international airport by improving air connectivity.

