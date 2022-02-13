Top Kerala news developments for today

Key news developments in Kerala on February 13, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. INCOIS flags rising sea level threat

Rising sea levels could severely imperil lakhs living along Kerala's coast. The latest Coastal Vulnerability Indices (CVI), finalised by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), has identified the coastal districts of Alappuzha, Kochi, Kannur and Kasargode as particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels caused primarily by global warming and climate change.

INCOIS had published the coastal threat perception analysis after investigating a range of parameters. They include an in-depth study of the Sea Level Change Rate, Coastal Geomorphology, Slope Elevation, Significant Wave Height and Tidal Range.

2. Schools to reopen on Monday

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will chair a high-level meeting to draw up the timetable for schools reopening on Monday after a protracted COVID-19 impelled closure.

Sunday's meeting is a precursor of an important conference with teacher's organisations on Tuesday. Students from first to the ninth standard could attend in-person classes in shifts. Teachers would allow only a maximum of half the number of students in a class.

3. Maramon Convention begins

Hundreds of believers will throng the banks of Pampa at Maramon to attend the 127-year-old Maramon Convention on Sunday. The Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association, the missionary wing of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, is organising the religious convention.

4. Sabarimala temple opens to devotees

Sabarimala temple has opened for monthly poojas. The Travancore Devaswom Board has allowed pilgrims to worship at the hill shrine from early Sunday.

5. Centre to examine medical stipend issue

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has sought comments from the National Medical Commission on the monthly stipend for MBBS interns. CPI leader Binoy Viswam, MP, had raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha. Medical students had alleged that the new guidelines were vague and could open the door for private medical colleges to deny them minimal pay. The issue directly bears on the medical fraternity in the State, chiefly students.

6. Vigilance against drug abuse

A spike in narcotic cases has prompted a set of youth organisations and resident associations in Kozhikode to form local vigilance committees to fight the drug menace.

7. Online moneylending claims a victim

The police are investigating an online moneylending racket connected to the death of a young woman, a debtor, in mysterious circumstances in Kozhikode.

8. Smart power meters in Kochi

Kochi Smart City Mission is poised to install smart electricity meters for consumers. Smart meters help the KSEB to monitor power use in real-time. Buyers could use the consumption data to pay their power bills in advance and prudently regulate their electricity consumption.