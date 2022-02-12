Top Kerala news developments for today

12 February 2022 11:13 IST

Student's Space Mission

ISRO's first mission of the year, PSLV C52/EOS 4, is scheduled for launch on Monday. The launch is a big moment for the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) Thiruvananthapuram. The spacecraft is part of a constellation of earth and space weather satellites planned under the INSPIRE programme. The students had fabricated the satellite last year. However, the pandemic had delayed the launch.

Accident victims’ families cry murder

The families of two youth killed in an accident involving their motorbike and a KSRTC bus at Kuzhalmandam in Thrissur recently have accused the bus driver of wanton cruelty and culpable homicide. The gruesome incident caught on the dashboard camera of a tailing vehicle had caused public outrage.

Rail traffic disruption

Rail traffic disruption continued for the second day in Kerala following the goods train derailment near Puthukadu in Thrissur. The Southern Railways hope to restore regular traffic by midday on Saturday.

Row over Charak Sapath

The National Medical Commission's reported move to replace Hippocrate's Oath administered to doctors during the customary 'white coat ceremony' with 'Charak Shapath' has not gone down well with medical professionals in Kerala. IMA State secretariat meeting on Sunday is likely to discuss the contentious issue.

Murder at the mental hospital

The police have arrested a woman for the murder of a fellow patient from Maharashtra at the Government Mental Health Centre at Kuthiravattom, Kozhikode. The hospital authorities had found the 30-year-old psychiatric patient smothered to death in a hospital cell.

Climate-resilient farming

Kerala Agriculture University has selected Puthenvelikkara panchayat in Ernakulam for its ambitious s climate-friendly farming experimentation. The idea is to help the local farming community adopt climate-resilient cultivation to beat the vagaries of weather in the age of global warming and cataclysmic climate events.

Child council audits children's home

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights recorded the statement of children at the Government Children's Home in Kozhikode. It will submit a report to the State government soon.