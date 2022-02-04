Top Kerala news developments for today

Important news developments likely from Kerala on February 4, 2022

Here are the top news developments to watch out for from Kerala today.

Ruling in nepotism case against Higher Education Minister R. Bindu

Kerala Lok Ayukta is likely to deliver its ruling in a corruption and nepotism case against Higher Education Minister R. Bindu later in the day. The case's outcome is of political importance to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. Under section 14 of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999, a declaration of guilt could cost Ms. Bindu her job. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, had hauled the Minister to the Lok Ayukta last month, accusing Ms. Bindu of unlawfully extending the tenure of the Kannur university vice-chancellor beyond the retirement age. Mr. Chennithala had alleged that Ms. Bindu had overstepped her constitutional bounds by attempting to coerce the Kerala Governor and Chancellor, Arif Muhammad Khan, to extend the university official's tenure in violation of existing rules and conventions.

HC likely to rule on actor Dileep's anticipatory bail plea in the murder conspiracy case

Public attention seemed focused on the legal battle between actor Dileep and the Crime Branch (CB) in Kerala High Court. The CB had sought Dileep's custody for interrogation in connection with the alleged conspiracy to murder police officers who investigated the sensational 2017 actor abduction and rape case in Kochi. Dileep is among those accused of the crime. The police charged him with using hirelings to rape the actress to vent his spite. The 2017 case is currently in the final trial stage in a special court in Ernakulam.

A set of "revelations" by a cinema director recently had triggered the present conspiracy case against Dileep. The director had claimed that he was privy to conversations that pointed to Dileep's alleged involvement in the 2017 crime. He had also submitted some mobile phone recordings to the court to substantiate his accusations. The director also alleged the actor owned a mobile phone recording of the actress's ordeal. Dileep has since denied the insinuations and suggested that he was the victim of a blackmail attempt.

High Court to hear K-Rail land survey appeal

A division bench of the Kerala High Court will hear an appeal against a single bench order halting the land survey for the semi high-speed railway project, K-Rail (Silverline). The installation of markers to delimit the alignment of K-Rail had triggered protests in several parts of the State. The residents who feared displacement from their land and homes had uprooted the markers in some localities.

The Congress and Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) have mustered people to resist the land survey at the neighbourhood level. The government hopes a favourable division bench order will enable the administration to forge ahead with the LDF's ambitious flagship scheme.

CPI(M) State secretariat meet

The CPI(M) State secretariat meets to discuss the current political situation. Perceived dissensions within the Left Democratic Front (LDF) over the amendment ordinance that aspires to "defang" the anti-corruption powers of the Lok Ayukta is reportedly on the top of the agenda.

So is the anti-K rail agitation by the opposition and the Centre's refusal to extend the term of GST compensation till at least 2027. CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is likely to brief the media in the evening.