Top Kerala news developments today

February 27, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Monday, February 27, 2023

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: The Kerala Assembly session resumes today. Opposition to give notice for adjournment motion on the police action against YC workers protesting the budget proposal for a ₹2 social security cess on petrol and diesel. Discussion on the Kerala Panchayati Raj and Municipalities (Amendment) Bills to conclude. The Kerala Appropriation Bill, 2023, will be introduced and discussed further. The Enforcement Directorate has asked C. M. Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, to appear before it today in connection with a money laundering case following the alleged payment of commission for allotting the contract for constructing housing units of the LIFE Mission project at Wadakkanchery. The ED had grilled Mr. Raveendran earlier too. The Department of Agriculture will sign an MoU with the Indian Institute of Packaging, Mumbai, for better packaging of agri products produced in the state. The agreement will be signed at the venue of the VAIGA Expo in Thiruvananthapuram today. A case for including prevention-oriented programmes on sexual abuse in school curriculum to come up before the High Court. Biju Kurian, the farmer from Kannur who went missing during a state-sponsored visit to Israel to study modern farming techniques, returned home today on board a flight from Tel Aviv to Calicut. He said he had left the group to visit holy lands. Model examinations for State syllabus 12th class students to begin today. Teachers claim that their posting in different centres is done in an unscientific manner; there have been complaints about the exam timetable too. The second edition of the Japan Mela organised by the India-Japan Chamber of Commerce to be inaugurated in Kochi today. Union Commerce Secretary to meet spices exporters in Kochi today on the sidelines of a review session on yearly business in various commodities. History expo to be organised today as part of 150th anniversary of Government Mental Health Centre, Kuthiravattam, Kozhikode. Malabar Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fair to take place at Regional Science Centre, Kozhikode.

