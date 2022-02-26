Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on February 26, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. CM to inaugurate Supplyco outlets

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate 25 new and renovated Supplyco outlets across the State as part of the 100-day programme in connection with the first anniversary of the LDF government. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil is scheduled to preside over the function.

2. CPI(M) leaders to hold press meet on State conference

CPI(M) leaders including State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to address a press meet at Bolgatty ahead of the party’s State conference.

3. Padma awardee to be feted

Sosamma Iype, former Professor, Kerala Agricultural University, who was instrumental in the conservation of the indigenous Vechur cattle breed of Kerala, will be given a reception in Thiruvananthapuram today. Dr. Iype was honoured with the Padma Shri this year.

Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani will inaugurate the event.

4. State Congress leadership meeting

The Kerala state Congress leadership will meet today in the light of rumours about a spurt in factionalism following a meeting held at Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan’s residence . There were reports that KPCC president K. Sudhakaran had stormed the cabal, catching factional leaders off guard. Both leaders have since denied the reports.

