February 20, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on February 20, Monday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will flag off the State-wide march led by CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan at Kumbala in Kasaragod today evening. The march will focus attention on the Centre's neglect of the State and the development activities taken up by the LDF government in Kerala. BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam will inaugurate a meeting of the party's Kerala State office bearers in Kozhikode today. The meeting is expected to chalk out a campaign against the LDF government. A petition by actor Prithviraj challenging a copy infringement case filed by the music band-Thaikkudam Bridge for using its music in the movie Kantara is likely to come up before the High Court today. M. Sivasankar, former Principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, who was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case associated with LIFE mission, will be presented before a court in Kochi today afternoon. The five-day custody of the accused ends today. Congress leaders in the Kochi Corporation will hold discussions with Sunitha Dixson, the chairperson of the public works standing committee, today to seek her resignation from the post. The party is likely to move a no confidence motion against her on Tuesday if the conciliatory meeting fails. INTUC will observe protest day in the state capital today against the tax proposals in the state and union budgets. Read more news from Kerala here.

