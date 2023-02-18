Top Kerala news developments today

February 18, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on February 18, Saturday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: Local Self Government Day celebrations begin at Thrithala in Palakkad. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event this morning. The exhibition organised as part of the State Biodiversity Congress in Kozhikode begins today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the event tomorrow. The Kozhikode district meeting of the Indian Union Muslim League begins today. MP Shashi Tharoor to inaugurate national conference of audiologists in Thiruvananthapuram today. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.