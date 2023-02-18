Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- Local Self Government Day celebrations begin at Thrithala in Palakkad. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event this morning.
- The exhibition organised as part of the State Biodiversity Congress in Kozhikode begins today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the event tomorrow.
- The Kozhikode district meeting of the Indian Union Muslim League begins today.
- MP Shashi Tharoor to inaugurate national conference of audiologists in Thiruvananthapuram today.
Read more news from Kerala here.
COMMents
SHARE