Top Kerala news developments today

February 17, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on February 17, Friday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Carl-Henrik Heldin, molecular biologist and chairman of the Board for the Nobel Foundation will deliver a lecture in Thiruvananthapuram today at a function organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment. Union Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar is scheduled to attend a slew of events including a session on modern technology and judicial dispensation system and a discussion with judges and lawyers in Kochi today. A petition against allotting any portion of Aluva Sivarathri Manappuram to any private agency or public establishment for the conduct of any trade fair in connection with the Sivarathri festival to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Inspector General of Police Neeraj Gupta to review the progress of investigation into the death of Viswanathan, a tribal youth of Parayil tribal hamlet in Wayanad, who was found dead hanging near the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on February 11. BJP to take out a march to the office of Kozhikode city police commissioner today demanding a fair probe into the unnatural death of the tribesperson.

