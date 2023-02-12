ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala news developments today

February 12, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Sunday, February 12, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran will attend executive committee meeting of Kerala Congress. File | Photo Credit: Ratheesh R

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. A meeting of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) executive committee to be held in Kochi today.

2. Wisdom Islamic Organisation, an offshoot of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, is holding a conference at Kozhikode today. Ministers P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Ahammed Devarkovil are expected to attend the event.

3. Young IT talents get a platform to showcase their skills at the Little Kites camp in Kozhikode that concludes today.

4. Migrant woman accused of murdering her husband escapes from the Kuthiravattom mental health centre in Kozhikode.

5. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy to be taken to Bengaluru today for follow up treatment. He is expected leave Thiruvananthapuram in a chartered flight arranged by the AICC.

6. The man who broke into Union Minister K. Muraleedharan’s house in Thiruvananthapuram last week has been nabbed. Police said the Payyanur native was a mentally disturbed person.

