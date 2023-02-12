HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Sunday, February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
KPCC president K. Sudhakaran will attend executive committee meeting of Kerala Congress. File

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran will attend executive committee meeting of Kerala Congress. File | Photo Credit: Ratheesh R

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. A meeting of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) executive committee to be held in Kochi today.

2. Wisdom Islamic Organisation, an offshoot of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, is holding a conference at Kozhikode today. Ministers P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Ahammed Devarkovil are expected to attend the event.

3. Young IT talents get a platform to showcase their skills at the Little Kites camp in Kozhikode that concludes today.

4. Migrant woman accused of murdering her husband escapes from the Kuthiravattom mental health centre in Kozhikode.

5. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy to be taken to Bengaluru today for follow up treatment. He is expected leave Thiruvananthapuram in a chartered flight arranged by the AICC.

6. The man who broke into Union Minister K. Muraleedharan’s house in Thiruvananthapuram last week has been nabbed. Police said the Payyanur native was a mentally disturbed person.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.