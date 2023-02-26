ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala News developments today

February 26, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on February 26, 2023.

The Hindu Bureau

A reception accorded to Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha (Peoples Resistance Rally) led by CPI (M) State secretary M.V. Govindan in Kozhikode beach on February 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Seminars on Agricultural finance, export-oriented production and tribal Agricultural techniques and exhibition of value-added products as part of the VAIGA Expo organised by the Department of Agriculture and farmers’ Welfare in Thiruvananthapuram today.

2. Sammohanam, All India Arts Festival for differently- abled children, concludes today in Thiruvananthapuram.

3. An IDEATHON for the visually challenged organised by the Japan Blind Football Association in Kochi concludes today.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. The two-day colloquium on POCSO for judicial officers in Kochi concludes today.

5. The national conference of the Revolutionary Marxist part of India (RMPI) concludes today in Kozhikode, new office-bearers to be elected.

6. The Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha led by CPI(M) State secretary MV Govindan will conclude its tour of Kozhikode today and enter Malappuram district.

Read more news from Kerala here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US