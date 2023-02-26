HamberMenu
Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on February 26, 2023.

February 26, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A reception accorded to Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha (Peoples Resistance Rally) led by CPI (M) State secretary M.V. Govindan in Kozhikode beach on February 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Seminars on Agricultural finance, export-oriented production and tribal Agricultural techniques and exhibition of value-added products as part of the VAIGA Expo organised by the Department of Agriculture and farmers’ Welfare in Thiruvananthapuram today.

2. Sammohanam, All India Arts Festival for differently- abled children, concludes today in Thiruvananthapuram.

3. An IDEATHON for the visually challenged organised by the Japan Blind Football Association in Kochi concludes today.

4. The two-day colloquium on POCSO for judicial officers in Kochi concludes today.

5. The national conference of the Revolutionary Marxist part of India (RMPI) concludes today in Kozhikode, new office-bearers to be elected.

6. The Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha led by CPI(M) State secretary MV Govindan will conclude its tour of Kozhikode today and enter Malappuram district.

