Top Kerala News developments today

February 26, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Seminars on Agricultural finance, export-oriented production and tribal Agricultural techniques and exhibition of value-added products as part of the VAIGA Expo organised by the Department of Agriculture and farmers’ Welfare in Thiruvananthapuram today.

2. Sammohanam, All India Arts Festival for differently- abled children, concludes today in Thiruvananthapuram.

3. An IDEATHON for the visually challenged organised by the Japan Blind Football Association in Kochi concludes today.

4. The two-day colloquium on POCSO for judicial officers in Kochi concludes today.

5. The national conference of the Revolutionary Marxist part of India (RMPI) concludes today in Kozhikode, new office-bearers to be elected.

6. The Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha led by CPI(M) State secretary MV Govindan will conclude its tour of Kozhikode today and enter Malappuram district.

Read more news from Kerala here.