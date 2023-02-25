Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M. V. Govindan will address a mammoth rally at Kozhikode Beach as part of the party’s Janakiya Prathirodha Yatra (People’s Resistance Campaign) against the “anti-federal” and “anti-poor” policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government.
- Kerala High Court will hold a two-day regional colloquium of Southern States on POSCO cases in Kochi.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Sammohan All India Art Festival in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate an agriculture expo in Thiruvananthapuram.
- An astrophysicist from the University of Toulouse, Professor Christine Joblin, will deliver a lecture on “Stardust-From the Cosmos to the Laboratory” in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will give away S.K. Pottekkat Memorial Literature Award to Arun Krishna and Ramesh Sankaran in Kozhikode.
- A responsible tourism summit organised by the Kerala Tourism Department is underway in Thiruvananthapuram.
