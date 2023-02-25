Top Kerala news developments today

February 25, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M. V. Govindan will address a mammoth rally at Kozhikode Beach as part of the party's Janakiya Prathirodha Yatra (People's Resistance Campaign) against the "anti-federal" and "anti-poor" policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government. Kerala High Court will hold a two-day regional colloquium of Southern States on POSCO cases in Kochi. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Sammohan All India Art Festival in Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate an agriculture expo in Thiruvananthapuram. An astrophysicist from the University of Toulouse, Professor Christine Joblin, will deliver a lecture on "Stardust-From the Cosmos to the Laboratory" in Thiruvananthapuram. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will give away S.K. Pottekkat Memorial Literature Award to Arun Krishna and Ramesh Sankaran in Kozhikode. A responsible tourism summit organised by the Kerala Tourism Department is underway in Thiruvananthapuram.

